White House Issues Cybersecurity Plan for US Energy Ecosystem

The Office of the National Cyber Director has published an Energy Modernization Cybersecurity Implementation Plan outlining the federal government’s initiatives to achieve a more secure energy ecosystem.

The EMCIP provides a roadmap for federal efforts to secure the next generation of U.S. energy generation, transmission and distribution, which calls for close partnership between the government and the private sector, the White House said Friday. Under the plan, each of the 32 initiatives will be managed by a lead agency with a specific deadline for completion.

Promoting Cyber Resilience for the US Energy Ecosystem

The EMCIP will carry out programs to achieve cybersecurity resilience for five linchpin energy technologies, which are determined to deliver the highest return on efforts to secure the U.S. energy infrastructure. Through the plan, the Department of Energy will integrate battery energy storage systems operators into cyber exercise programs to address challenges in the battery ecosystem.

Securing Distributed Energy Resources

The DOE will also develop guidance for adopting the tools to increase the cyber posture of network-connected inverters and power conversion equipment. In addition, the agency will design testing procedures for the critical management software to securely operate distributed energy resources and other innovative energy systems.

The EMCIP initiatives aim to enhance the country’s building energy management systems by conducting risk assessments for their most commonly used components and platforms. The plan will also work to safeguard the cybersecurity of electric vehicles and EV charging infrastructure, which will used as backup electricity or virtual power plants to advance systemic resilience.

The government will implement the EMCIP through 12 federal agencies, which will work with stakeholders and form new partnerships in executing its initiatives.