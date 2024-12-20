President-Elect Trump Chooses Troy Edgar as DHS Deputy Secretary

IBM’s Troy Edgar has been nominated as the next deputy secretary of homeland security by President-elect Donald Trump.

If confirmed, Edgar will leverage his homeland enterprise experience to support the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s efforts in protecting the nation and advancing immigration enforcement missions.

Troy Edgar’s Work in Trump’s 1st Presidency

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump noted that Edgar worked for DHS during the 45th president’s initial term in office.

“Troy served for me previously as the chief financial officer and associate deputy under secretary of management for homeland security, where he did an outstanding job managing their $90 billion dollar budget, resourcing critical immigration policy, and funding wall construction,” Trump said in his post.

Edgar’s Recent Roles

Edgar previously served as executive chairman, CEO, and president of Global Conductor , a company he founded in 2002. At Global Conductor, he oversaw consulting initiatives for Fortune 500 and Global 1000 customers in customer products, technology, financial and aerospace services.

Edgar worked on the Los Alamitos, California city council for 12 years, and he served for three terms as the mayor of the city.

“… He helped me lead the City and County revolt against Sanctuary Cities in 2018,” Trump’s post stated. “I am very excited to have Troy on our team, as he will help us Make America Great Again!”