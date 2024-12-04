TMF Funds Modernization of 2 Critical Federal Agencies

The Technology Modernization Fund has invested a total of $19.7 million in the modernization of two federal agencies to enhance their services.

The U.S. General Services Administration said Tuesday the TMF will award $18.3 million to the Office of Personnel Management, or OPM, while the Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review, or EOIR, will receive $1.34 million.

Office of Personnel Management Modernization

OPM is a government agency in charge of human resources for the federal government. It handles the retirement benefits of millions of federal employees, retirees and their families. The investment intends to modernize the agency’s outdated retirement system.

The current system utilizes old software that incurs high maintenance costs and is vulnerable to cyberattacks and other threats. Through the investment, OPM will migrate from its legacy systems to a modern infrastructure. This development is intended to reduce maintenance costs and boost the agency’s customer experience.

Enhancing the Executive Office for Immigration Review

EOIR is an agency under the DOJ that oversees the nation’s immigration court system. The TMF investment aims to boost immigration case processing by modernizing the agency’s legacy case management system, which still utilizes manual processes for document intake, address changes and other critical tasks.

The agency will enhance parts of its current case management system and backend databases to enable document intake automation and an address change system integration to allow information-sharing between Department of Homeland Security agencies.

Federal Chief Information Officer Clare Martorana , TMF Board chair and 2022 Wash100 Award winner, said, “These investments will be transformative for the public, as well as the federal workforce, enabling them to work smarter and deliver greater impact with taxpayer dollars.”