Space Force to Develop International Strategy

The U.S. Space Force has announced it is developing a new international strategy that prioritizes the integration of allies and partners from the earliest stages of concept development and planning, Federal News Network reported Friday.

Early Integration of International Partners

Air Marshal Paul Godfrey , assistant chief of space operations for future concepts and partnerships, is leading this effort as the strategic advisor to Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman , a two-time Wash100 Award winner.

Godfrey is tasked with ensuring the collaboration among international allies and partners with the command right from the beginning. He aims to have the international partnership strategy ready by 2025.

“I am not the individual standing up Futures Command but what I can do is look and see how Futures Command fits into the organization,” said Godfrey.

Gen. Michael Guetlein , vice chief of space operations, said the goal of the new strategy is for systems to be allied by design.

“Every capability that we design, we’re trying to design the relationships and the interfaces in with our partnerships,” said Guetlein.

The service is actively working on removing the obstacles that keep allies and partners from working together seamlessly. It aims to address challenges to data-sharing and classification protocols such as over-classification of data.

Saltzman said he expects to have a command element and headquarters with a commander established early next year.