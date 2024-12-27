Senate Bill to Authorize $25.4B in FY25 Funds for NASA

Six senators have introduced a bipartisan bill that would authorize $25.4 billion in fiscal year 2025 funding for NASA’s space exploration, operations, technology development and Earth and space science initiatives.

In a Dec. 19 news release the Senate Commerce Science and Transportation Committee said the proposed NASA Transition Authorization Act of 2024 would allocate approximately $7.6 billion in FY 2025 funds for space exploration efforts; $4.5 billion for space operations; $7.6 billion for science; and $1.2 billion for space technology.

“This bipartisan legislation sets an ambitious course for America’s space program, ensuring NASA’s leadership from Earth’s orbit to the Moon and Mars,” said Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., chair of the Senate panel.

“With a $25.4 billion investment in exploration and innovation, we’re creating extraordinary economic opportunities – Washington state alone has over 1,500 aerospace companies generating $4.6 billion in economic activity,” she added.

Cantwell introduced the measure with Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas; Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz.; Eric Schmitt, R-Mo.; Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M.; and Roger Wicker, R-Miss.

What Would the Bill Do?

The legislation would direct NASA to continue the development of all space exploration elements under the Artemis moon exploration program and provide continued support for at least two lunar landers.

The proposed measure would require the space agency to use commercially provided orbiting space stations and continue the commercial lunar payload services program to acquire lunar payload delivery support from commercial providers.

According to the legislation, the space agency should support the development of navigation capabilities, advanced communications and time synchronization standards to ensure well-coordinated activities on the moon’s surface.

Under the bill, NASA should brief Congress on the support its personnel provide to federal agencies that regulate the country’s commercial space industry.