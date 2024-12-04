Senate Bill to Authorize $2.7B for Federal Quantum R&D

Four senators have introduced a bill that would authorize $2.7 billion in federal funding through fiscal year 2029 to advance quantum research and development efforts at federal science agencies, including the National Institute of Standards and Technology, National Science Foundation and NASA.

“The National Quantum Initiative Reauthorization Act strengthens America’s competitive edge through critical R&D investments,” Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said in a statement published Tuesday.

“By fostering public-private collaboration, we will accelerate quantum innovation, create high-skilled jobs, and pioneer discoveries that benefit generations to come,” added Cantwell, chair of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

Cantwell introduced the measure with Sens. Todd Young, R-Ind., Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Steve Daines, R-Mont.

What Would the Bill Do?

The proposed measure would shift the National Quantum Initiative’s focus from basic research to the development of practical quantum applications and establish up to three NIST quantum centers to pursue research in quantum sensing, engineering and measurement.

The legislation would authorize NASA quantum R&D activities, including quantum satellite communications and quantum sensing research efforts, and establish prize challenges to speed up the development of quantum algorithms and applications through public-private collaboration.

Under the National Quantum Initiative Reauthorization Act, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy would be required to create an international quantum cooperation strategy to coordinate R&D activities with U.S. allies.

The bill would add the State Department, Small Business Administration and the National Institutes of Health to the National Quantum Initiative to broaden interagency collaboration and expertise, direct the secretary of Commerce to submit a plan to strengthen quantum supply chain resilience and require the Government Accountability Office to conduct a study on reducing red tape and paperwork burden related to academic and industry participation in National Quantum Initiative activities and centers.