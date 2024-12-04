Navy Designates Service Desk & Cloud Offerings as Enterprise IT

The assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition and the Department of the Navy chief information officer have designated Naval Enterprise Service Desk, or NESD, as the naval enterprise IT service for service desk capabilities and support, and designated COSMOS as the naval enterprise IT service for Amazon Web Services GovCloud for DON research, development, test and evaluation missions that require acquisition and consumption of cloud services.

NESD & COSMOS

Managed by the Program Executive Office for Digital and Enterprise Services, NESD is a centralized support center powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. For its part, COSMOS is an AWS Impact Level 4/5 unclassified GovCloud environment that enables users to self-onboard, build and secure non-production workloads. Managed by the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific Service Center, COSMOS adheres to a zero trust security model.

Enterprise IT Services

NESD and COSMOS are two of four enterprise IT services designated by DON CIO Jane Rathbun. Such services or service offerings are mature technologies that can be paired with appropriate use cases.

"Enterprise information technology services are a huge force multiplier: these services allow our entire enterprise the ability to do more for less with greater security, quality and speed," Rathbun said.

The designations of NESD and COSMOS are part of the DON’s overall efforts to transition from isolated, duplicative IT functions toward enterprise IT capabilities.