Navy Wraps Up Final Engine Test for USV Program

The U.S. Navy completed a 720-hour power demonstration on a model engine, MTU 8V4000M24S, for use aboard future unmanned surface vessels, or USVs, in accordance with the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.

Naval Sea Systems Command said Wednesday the 720-hour final engine test is part of a larger USV testing initiative to evaluate the resilience and capability of engine systems to perform autonomous operations for extended periods.

The Navy’s Program Executive Office Unmanned and Small Combatants, or PEO USC, and the Unmanned Maritime Systems Program Office (PMS 406) supervised the demonstration.

During the final engine test, Precise Power Systems performed testing work on behalf of Austal USA at Daimler Trucks North America Aftermarket Solutions in Tooele, Utah, between June 19 and Sept. 5.

“This milestone marks a pivotal advancement in our naval strategy, as it enhances our capabilities in unmanned operations,” said Rear. Adm. Kevin Smith, head of PEO USC. “Successfully demonstrating a power system that can sustain autonomous operations for 30 days without maintenance not only bolsters our readiness but also sets the stage for a truly integrated manned-unmanned Fleet, ensuring we remain at the forefront of maritime innovation.”

5 Other Engine Tests

Before this final engine test, five other industry teams achieved their separate 720-hour testing milestones.

On behalf of Caterpillar, Bollinger and Carter Machinery tested the 1550 kw Caterpillar 3512C model engine and became the first team to reach the milestone in December 2023.

The team of Fincantieri Marinette Marine and Carter Machinery validated the mechanical durability of the Caterpillar 2300 kW rated 3516 main propulsion diesel, lube oil and fuel system.

On behalf of Cummins, Gibbs & Cox and Southwest Research Institute conducted a 720-hour power demonstration on the QSK95 diesel engine paired with an ABB AMG 0560M04 LAE generator.

HII partnered with the U.S. Coast Guard to test a main propulsion diesel engine configuration, MTU 20V 4000 M93L.

On behalf of Cummins, L3Harris Technologies performed testing to assess the mechanical reliability of the QSK60 diesel engine and QSM11, a marine diesel generator set.