Mattermost Works With pgEdge for Collaboration Workflow Platform

Mattermost has partnered with pgEdge to create an ultra-high availability collaboration workflow platform.

Through the collaboration, the Mattermost workflow platform will be enhanced using pgEdge’s PostgreSQL database, creating an “always-on” platform that can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud, Mattermost announced Wednesday.

The platform currently supports a U.S. government agency and will be made available to other customers in the defense, critical infrastructure and government sectors.

Phillip Merrick , CEO of pgEdge, said, “Mattermost has a well-earned reputation for being the leading collaboration platform for organizations with exacting security requirements. We are delighted to partner with them to now add ultra-high availability to the impressive array of Mattermost capabilities.”

pgEdge’s PostgreSQL Database

pgEdge is a fully distributed PostgreSQL database that’s open and based on standard PostgreSQL. The database can operate across geographic regions with reduced latency, and it can support operations throughout fully air-gapped environments.

Pavel Zeman , senior vice president of engineering at Mattermost, said, “We have been successfully running Mattermost on Postgres for many years.”

“We are pleased to further bolster this support by utilizing pgEdge to meet the high availability requirements of some of the world’s most demanding organizations,” noted Zeman.