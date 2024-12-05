Luke Cropsey to Lead USAF’s Information Dominance Systems Center

President Joe Biden has nominated Maj. Gen. Luke Cropsey to be the first chief of the newly created Air Force Information Dominance Systems Center.

Cropsey serves as head of the Department of the Air Force’s command, control, communications and battle management—a.k.a. C3BM—program executive office in Washington, D.C., the Department of Defense said Wednesday. He oversees the department’s efforts to advance the DOD vision of connecting the U.S. military’s warfighting systems through the Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control program.

Prioritizing C3BM Efforts

If confirmed by the Senate, the USAF general will receive his third star and run AFIDSC, which was established to support the service’s increasing focus on C3BM efforts, including cyber operations, electronic warfare, information systems and enterprise digital infrastructure. When it becomes operational, four PEOs, namely C3BM, cyber and networks, electronic systems and business enterprise systems, will be realigned from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to the new center.

New Center’s Initial Operational Details

The Air Force designated Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts as the new AFIDSC headquarters. The organization will operate within the Air Force Materiel Command and will be manned by around 136 personnel.

The basing decision for the center will be finalized by year’s end and the Air Force plans to formally stand up AFIDSC in 2025.