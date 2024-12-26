Lesley Bernys Named DC3 Executive Director

Lesley Bernys, a cybersecurity and national security professional, has been appointed executive director of the Department of Defense’s Cyber Crime Center, or DC3, succeeding Jude Sunderbruch , who retired in June.

The department said Bernys will oversee a 500-strong workforce composed of military personnel, contractor employees and civilians. This multi-faceted team is tasked with providing direct support for the DOD’s operational requirements.

Lesley Bernys’ Career Highlights

The new DC3 executive director previously served as chief information officer and director of information technology services and solutions for the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

Bernys joined the Department of the Air Force in 2003 as a special agent with the AFOSI. He then served in various leadership roles, including special agent in charge, deputy director of the Office of Special Projects and headquarters special advisor. Bernys also held multiple policy and leadership positions within the Senate and Cyber Command.

DOD Cyber Crime Center

The DC3 is a federal cybersecurity center and a field operating agency under the DAF Inspector General. Its main objective is to strengthen cybersecurity and national security through innovative capabilities such as digital and multimedia forensics, technical approaches or strategies development, advanced cyber training and cyber analytics across the DOD. These capabilities enhance cybersecurity, law enforcement and counterintelligence, boost document and media exploitation and safeguard critical infrastructure.