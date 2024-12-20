Johns Hopkins Lab Lands $3B MDA Contract for R&D Support

The Missile Defense Agency has awarded Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory a potential $3 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for research and development support on U.S. missile defense systems.

Under the follow-on contract, which runs for nine years, APL will provide engineering and R&D services to advance the MDA mission of developing, testing and deploying missile systems to safeguard the United States, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

IDIQ’s Work and Other Details

Following APL’s selection for the IDIQ, the government will be issuing an initial task order worth $7 million.

Work will be performed in Laurel, Maryland, from Jan. 11, 2025, through Jan. 10, 2034. The MDA location in Huntsville, Alabama is the contracting activity and will obligate payments from its fiscal 2025 research, developmental, test and evaluation funds.

Regular DOD Mission Partner

Johns Hopkins’ APL is a regular Department of Defense partner and recently secured a $1.75 billion deal to support the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. Earlier, the laboratory performed validation services for the U.S. Navy’s Autonomy Baseline Library and supported NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft.

