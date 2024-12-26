GigEagle Lands CDAO Funding for AI-Powered Talent Marketplace

The Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office has invested $5.3 million to support the further development of GigEagle’s artificial intelligence-powered joint talent marketplace for digital talent.

CDAO’s GigEagle Investment

The Defense Innovation Unit said on Dec. 20 CDAO’s grant for research, development, test and evaluation through its Management Innovation Pilot is intended for the development and deployment of innovative identification and engagement capabilities for digital talent across the DOD.

GigEagle’s Talent Matching Platform

The real-time digital talent marketplace, launched by the Defense Innovation Unit in April, utilizes machine learning to quickly connect skilled workers with critical roles. Aside from the DIU and CDAO, GigEagle is also collaborating with the Office of the Undersecretary for Personnel and Readiness and the Chief Talent Management Office to accelerate the development and deployment of the platform across the defense enterprise. This initiative aligns with the DOD’s commitment to prioritize talent management of military and civilian personnel.

The platform has served the Office of the Chief of the Army Reserve, Space Systems Command, European Command, Air Force Research Laboratory, an Intelligence Community agency and other organizations.

Air Force Brig. Gen. Michael McGinley , director of GigEagle and the Agile Talent Ecosystem, stated, “Partnering at the enterprise level is a major step toward harnessing and scaling GigEagle’s technology for DOD’s digital workforce.”

DIU Director Doug Beck said, “GigEagle and tools that help provide easy access to this talent, from within the Defense Innovation Community of Entities, like AFWERX, Marine Innovation Unit and Spacewerx, across the services and components, will be critical in helping to leverage tech with the warfighter focus, speed and scale for strategic effect.”