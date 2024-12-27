Future USS Iowa Joins Navy Submarine Fleet

The future USS Iowa , the newest attack submarine and the 12th battle force ship delivered in 2024, has been welcomed by the U.S. Navy Submarine Force on Dec. 22.

The pre-commissioning unit, or PCU, of the SSN 797 arrived at the Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut on Dec. 19 and was delivered to Submarine Squadron 4, the Navy said Monday.

The Future USS Iowa

The USS Iowa, designed for anti-submarine, anti-surface ship and strike warfare, is the 24th Virginia-class submarine on which General Dynamics’ Electric Boat subsidiary and HII-Newport News Shipbuilding collaborated. It is also the sixth of 10 VCS Block IV configured attack submarines and the 13th attack submarine delivered by GDEB.

The SSN 797 is the first submarine named after the Hawkeye State, though there are five other Navy ships christened with the same name. This includes the USS Iowa, BB 61, which served during World War II and the Vietnam War.

GDEB held the ceremonial ship launching of the USS Iowa on June 17, 2023, at its shipyard in Groton, Connecticut with Christie Vilsack as the PCU’s sponsor. The commissioning ceremony will be held on April 5, 2025.