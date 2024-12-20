Army Explores Nuclear Power Use for Installation Resilience

The U.S. Army is looking at the possibility of utilizing nuclear power to bolster installation resilience and operational readiness .

The service branch said Wednesday it is considering siting a microreactor on one or more of its installations by 2030.

Nuclear Energy for Strengthening Army Installations

The Army intends to study the feasibility of utilizing nuclear power on its installations to ensure access to reliable energy sources vital to military operations. It is working with the Defense Innovation Unit, interagency partners and utility providers to assess the possible effects of the microreactors on safety, economy and the environment. These factors will be used to determine the possible placement and operation of the reactor.

With its commitment to developing a comprehensive energy strategy, the Army is considering nuclear energy and all other possible sources. This development aligns with efforts to utilize innovations to boost mission assurance and readiness, as well as power-projection capabilities.