Air Force Initiates Steps to Consolidate IT Functions

The Department of the Air Force has moved to streamline and consolidate IT functions by aligning the Headquarters Cyberspace Capabilities Center at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois as a field operating agency to the Office of the DAF Chief Information Officer.

“This is a significant step toward streamlining and consolidating Information Technology functions and ensuring unity of effort in IT service delivery across the Air Force and Space Force,” Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said in a statement published Monday.

Enabling IT Enterprise to Accelerate Capability Development

“By combining and aligning these functions to their authoritative owner, the IT enterprise will be able to produce capabilities in shorter, more rapid development cycles – ensuring requirements are expediently actioned and delivered to the Airmen and Guardians who need them,” the 2024 Wash100 awardee added.

The move took effect Friday, Dec. 20. Follow-on measures will include future administrative changes and realignment of functions from other organizations.

“I have a responsibility to the secretary, but also his staff and both services, to ensure their IT requirements are captured and developed in a way that is not only responsive but cost effective and interoperable with one another,” said Venice Goodwine, chief information officer at DAF.

“We can do this through effective governance, and alignment of the Cyberspace Capabilities Center as a Field Operating Agency to my office, will help reinforce adherence to the capability delivery process,” added Goodwine, a fellow 2024 Wash100 Award recipient.

Headquarters Cyberspace Capabilities Center is expected to achieve full operational capability by October 2025.

According to the department, there will be no movement of personnel as a result of the changes, which seek to organize, equip and train the IT enterprise and cyberspace domain.