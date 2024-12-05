AIA Introduces 2025 Executive Committee Members

The Aerospace Industries Association has announced the appointment of several industry executives to the executive committee for 2025.

In November, AIA announced the election of Christopher Kubasik, chair and CEO of L3Harris Technologies, and Phebe Novakovic, chairman and CEO of General Dynamics, as chair and vice chair of the executive committee.

Kubasik is a three-time Wash100 awardee, while Novakovic is a nine-time Wash100 Award recipient.

“These leaders have been titans of our industry, championing critical advancements and innovations. With their leadership, under the guidance of Chris and Phebe, AIA will continue to advocate for essential policies and robust investments that will maintain our global leadership for years to come,” Eric Fanning, president and CEO of AIA and a previous Wash100 awardee, said in a statement published Thursday.

Other industry CEOs and leaders who will serve on the trade group’s 2025 executive committee are:

Amy Gowder, GE Aerospace

Anne Shybunko-Moore, GSE Dynamics

Christopher Kastner, HII

Elisabeth Smith, Acutec Precision Aerospace

Florian Aigrain, Acutronic Group

Gregory Hayes, RTX

Jim Currier, Honeywell Aerospace

John Holmes, AAR

Kathy Warden, Northrop Grumman

Mark Lee, Aero-Mark

Patrick Marotta, Marotta Controls

Rick Nagel, Acorn Capital Management

Ronald Lopez, Astroscale U.S.

Scott Donnelly, Textron Inc.

Sol Kanthack, Corvaer

Thomas Bell, Leidos

Tom Arseneault, BAE Systems Inc.

Arseneault, Bell and Warden are 2024 Wash100 awardees.