Kim Stevens Appointed Chief Health Informatics Officer at VA

The Department of Veterans Affairs has appointed Kim Stevens its new chief health informatics officer. Stevens brings to the position more than a decade of healthcare and digital technology experience.

Announcing her new role at LinkedIn, Stevens said she will lead the VA’s efforts to develop and deploy informatics solutions to enhance patient care and organizational performance.

The new appointee most recently served as contributing faculty at Walden University, where she guided doctoral candidates in nursing practice and advanced research methodologies for shaping future healthcare leaders. Stevens was also an associate manager at Accenture, where her post focused on using digital technologies to improve scientific data management and ensure compliance and operational efficiency.

Earlier, Stevens employed her solid background in nursing and informatics during stints at Oracle, the National Institute of Health and various hospitals and universities.

Stevens earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing and master’s and doctorate in nursing informatics from Walden University.

