CENTCOM CTO Schuyler Moore Stepping Down

Schuyler Moore is stepping down from her role as chief technology officer of U.S. Central Command to join the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet as an intelligence officer.

In a LinkedIn post published Friday, Moore said CENTCOM will soon announce the next CTO.

In her post, she acknowledged the accomplishments of her CTO team since she joined the command in 2022, including the number of digital exercises, hackathons, innovation competitions, senior digital training offsites and artificial intelligence and counter-unmanned aircraft systems exercises conducted.

The 2024 Wash100 Award recipient thanked the entire CENTCOM “for being excellent partners and teachers as we constantly learned about their work to find technologies that might help.”

“From the headquarters to the Components, we could not have asked for better collaborators. The office looks forward to continuing that partnership and support!” Moore added.

Moore’s Career History

Before joining CENTCOM as its first CTO, Moore was chief strategy officer at Task Force 59 within U.S. Naval Forces Central Command.

She also served as director of science and technology for the Defense Innovation Board, where she offered recommendations on the military uses of AI, biotechnology and cyber capabilities.