House Bill Aims to Eliminate Bias in AI Systems

Democratic lawmakers have proposed legislation seeking to remove bias and discrimination in artificial intelligence and algorithmic systems, particularly those used in critical sectors such as health care, finance and public services.

Introduced by Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., and Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., the Eliminating Bias in Algorithmic Systems Act aims to confront racial and gender discrimination and other unjust treatment of individuals or groups associated with AI-powered systems such as facial recognition, Lee’s office said in a press release on Friday.

Office of Civil Rights Establishment

The proposed law would require the creation of a civil rights office within each government agency tasked with identifying, preventing and addressing algorithmic bias. Every two years, the office would be required to submit a report to Congress that outlines AI systems’ risks and the actions taken to mitigate the risks and recommends related legislative or administrative measures. The Eliminating BIAS Act would also establish an interagency working group that will facilitate AI best practices and coordination across federal agencies to protect civil rights.

“With the Eliminating BIAS Act, we’re demanding transparency, accountability, and protection from technologies that—without oversight—could cause irreversible harm to Black, brown, low-income, and other vulnerable communities,” said Lee.

Mirroring Lee’s statement, Markey said the increasing deployment of AI highlights the need for the federal government to protect the marginalized communities “that have already been facing the greatest consequences from Big Tech’s reckless actions.”

The bill is a companion proposal to the Senate legislation Markey introduced in December.