DIU Launches TACTILE Program, Demonstrates Capability

The Defense Innovation Unit has unveiled the Tactical Launch Effort, or TACTILE, program in response to the emerging demand for low-cost, long-range suborbital energetics.

The program is intended to enhance the development of suborbital launch capabilities using technological advancements, DIU said Monday.

Objectives of the TACTILE Program

The TACTILE program is a Department of Defense initiative that aims to accomplish the following goals:

Integrate advanced manufactured solid propellant, or AMSP, to the commercial prototype modular launch system as an alternative to liquid and cryogenic rocket fuels

Test an AMSP printed motor in a relevant flight environment and assess its scalability and flexibility

Develop and evaluate affordable system design capable of high-cadence launches using a commercially available launch service.

TACTILE Program Demonstration

X-Bow Systems , the primary contractor, held a demonstration on Sept. 12 to showcase a 3D-printed AMSP motor. The XB-32 rocket, using the 3D-printed propellant, was launched and reached an altitude of 32,000 feet. It was also able to travel at a speed of Mach 1.2.

The DIU worked with the Space and Missile Defense Command to conduct the launch and evaluate the AMSP-printed rocket motors. The demonstration was focused on the potential of lowering labor expenses, transporting and storing fuel safely and operating efficiently.