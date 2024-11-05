DIU Launches TACTILE Program, Demonstrates Capability

The Defense Innovation Unit has unveiled the Tactical Launch Effort, or TACTILE, program in response to the emerging demand for low-cost, long-range suborbital energetics.
The program is intended to enhance the development of suborbital launch capabilities using technological advancements, DIU said Monday.
Objectives of the TACTILE Program
The TACTILE program is a Department of Defense initiative that aims to accomplish the following goals:
- Integrate advanced manufactured solid propellant, or AMSP, to the commercial prototype modular launch system as an alternative to liquid and cryogenic rocket fuels
- Test an AMSP printed motor in a relevant flight environment and assess its scalability and flexibility
- Develop and evaluate affordable system design capable of high-cadence launches using a commercially available launch service.
TACTILE Program Demonstration
X-Bow Systems, the primary contractor, held a demonstration on Sept. 12 to showcase a 3D-printed AMSP motor. The XB-32 rocket, using the 3D-printed propellant, was launched and reached an altitude of 32,000 feet. It was also able to travel at a speed of Mach 1.2.
The DIU worked with the Space and Missile Defense Command to conduct the launch and evaluate the AMSP-printed rocket motors. The demonstration was focused on the potential of lowering labor expenses, transporting and storing fuel safely and operating efficiently.
Major General Steve Butow, space portfolio director at DIU, stated, “The successful demonstration of 3D-printed propellant through the TACTILE program is a major step forward in delivering low-cost, rapidly deployable suborbital solutions, including in hypersonics.”