CHIPS for America R&D Flagship Facility Location Revealed

The Department of Commerce and Natcast —the National Semiconductor Technology Center operator—have revealed the potential location of the CHIPS for America research and development flagship facility .

The Commerce Department said Thursday the CHIPS for America Extreme Ultraviolet, or EUV, Accelerator will likely operate in NY CREATES’ Albany NanoTech Complex in Albany, New York. The proposed facility is intended to give Natcast, NY CREATES, and NSTC members access to vital technologies, capabilities and resources needed to boost semiconductor R&D and innovation, particularly in the field of EUV technology.

Details on the CHIPS R&D Facility

The EUV Accelerator will be built using a proposed federal investment worth around $825 million and is expected to be operational in 2025. The flagship facility will offer:

Access to EUV lithography tools and R&D capabilities, including high numerical aperture EUV systems

Collaboration with industry, academic and government partners

Dedicated NSTC on-site offices to support Natcast and NSTC member researchers

Support for workforce programs

Programs to increase NSTC membership and engagement

According to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo , the new facility is crucial to the United States’ leadership in innovation and semiconductor research and development.

“The research and development component of the CHIPS and Science Act is fundamental to our long-term national security and ensuring the U.S. remains the most technologically competitive place on earth,” said Raimondo.