Expected Location Chosen for 2nd CHIPS for America R&D Facility

The Department of Commerce and Natcast, operator of the National Semiconductor Technology Center, have introduced the second site of the CHIPS for America research and development hub .

The department said Monday the second facility, the CHIPS for America Design and Collaboration Facility, or DCF, will be built in Sunnydale, California. The DCF is positioned to be instrumental in boosting the government’s semiconductor innovation and collaboration efforts.

CHIPS for America Design and Collaboration Facility

The NSTC facility will be utilized for conducting semiconductor research, particularly in chip design, electronic design automation, chip and system architecture and hardware security. It will also help enhance workforce development, investment and collaboration across the ecosystem.

In addition, the facility is expected to drive collaborations among industry leaders, investors and government partners. The DCF can host gatherings and events where these groups and individuals can interact and forge relationships. NSTC members can also access physical and digital assets in the DCF to develop semiconductor innovation.

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said the proposed facility in California provides access to research and tools while creating job opportunities.

“The research and development component of the CHIPS and Science Act is fundamental to our long-term national security and ensuring the U.S. remains the most technologically competitive place on earth,” said Raimondo.

The EUV Accelerator, CHIPS for America’s first flagship facility, is located in Albany, New York and was announced earlier this week. The location for the NSTC Prototyping and National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program Advanced Packaging Piloting Facility has yet to be announced.