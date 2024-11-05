Army Integrates USACE Financial Management With Contract Writing

The U.S. Army has integrated the Army Corps of Engineers Financial Management System, or CEFMS, with its modernized contract writing platform as part of efforts to streamline contracting processes and enhance financial management for USACE-managed projects.

The service said Monday the Program Executive Office Enterprise and the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Procurement integrated CEFMS with the Army Contract Writing System, or ACWS, to facilitate data transfer between the two platforms to help improve expenditure tracking and provide updates on contract status and funding allocations.

PEO Enterprise is fielding the integrated system to 3,250 users in waves. The Army expects the updated ACWS to reach full deployment by April 2025.

“Through the culmination of close coordination with multiple stakeholders and successful management of competing priorities on short and often reduced schedules, we are pleased to deliver this capability to our Army contracting community,” said Lt. Col. Camille Morgan, product manager for ACWS at PEO Enterprise.

Impacts of ACWS-CEFMS Integration

The integration effort is part of the Army’s broader initiative to transform its contracting and financial management processes.

The military branch expects the newly integrated system to accelerate the processing of contracts and payments, improve reporting tools and enable project managers to easily track contract expenditures against approved budgets as part of efforts toward transparency and accountability.