USAF Leaders Discuss Re-optimization for Great Power Competition

U.S. Air Force leaders pushed for re-optimization and structural reorganization to better counter threats, particularly from China, amid the Great Power Competition.

At the 56th Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, a Wash100 awardee, said the United States must adapt to evolving tactics.

“For a long time, we’ve been able to operate relatively freely,” he told the audience. “China has, like the Soviet Union, adapted. So must we.”

Air Force Modernization

The Air Force began the process of reoptimizing for the Great Power Competition in early 2024 with the release of a plan that detailed changes that will enable the service to maintain superiority against adversaries.

During the symposium, Gen. Johnny Lamontagne, head of the Air Mobility Command, gave an update on the AMC’s structure and capabilities. He shared that the command will review the effectiveness of its employment of aeromedical evacuation and global air mobility support systems. He also revealed that the next iteration of Mobility Guardian, AMC’s flagship exercise, will be held in mid-2025 in the Pacific.

Meanwhile, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin pointed to the newly established Integrated Capabilities Command as part of the service’s re-optimization initiatives. The ICC will oversee and accelerate force modernization efforts.

“The ICC will allow us to build one Air Force, one force design, by building the systems first and ensuring different capabilities can be integrated into them,” said Allvin.

He added that the process would enable the military branch to adapt more quickly.

David Flosi, chief master sergeant of the Air Force, urged airmen to focus on the mission amid reorganization, adding that mobility forces play a crucial role in rapid global mobility.