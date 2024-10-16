White House Names New Appointees to State Dept Commission

President Joe Biden announced he intends to appoint several individuals to serve in a Department of State commission and two federal boards.

The new appointments include four new members to serve the State Department’s Commission on Reform and Modernization, eight members to the National Science Board and a lone addition to the National Cancer Advisory Board, the White House said Tuesday.

Chosen for the commissioner roles were Michael Guest, Pamela Spratlen, Caroline Tess, and Ricardo Zuniga. They will work with other panel members to advise the president and Congress on helping the State Department address the modern challenges of diplomacy.

Meanwhile, Biden’s appointees to the NSB include Joan Ferrini-Mundy, Yolanda Gil, Juan Gilbert, Jeffrey Isaacson, Willie May, Alondra Nelson, Sarah O’Donnell and Ryan Panchadsaram. They will support the National Science Foundation’s mission of promoting research and education in science and engineering.

The White House selected Kimberly Stegmaier to join the NCAB, which assists the National Cancer Institute in implementing the national cancer research program. The board also supports the government’s research and development initiatives to prevent, detect and treat cancer.