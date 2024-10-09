The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office , operating under the Department of Commerce, is seeking industry input for possible approaches to implementing near-term post-quantum cryptography and surveillance measures .

According to a request for information issued on Oct. 3, the USPTO is conducting market research to determine interested companies that can offer PQC readiness methods to prepare for potential real-world risks caused by the impact of quantum computing on encryption and data security.

The RFI, which aligns with zero trust architecture plans and other ongoing efforts, seeks possible PQCR strategies focused on cybersecurity measures to protect enterprise infrastructure and business systems. It is capable of conducting quantum surveillance to detect potential threats, perform remediation to fix vulnerabilities and manage the cybersecurity operations and controls posture.

The cybersecurity framework also integrates custom or native cloud and hosting services that protect sensitive business and personal data of the USPTO and other disciplines, service areas and technologies.

Furthermore, the potential PQCR approach integrates existing practices and preparations for possible threats from future technologies or capabilities.

Day Qu, the day when quantum computing reaches a point that a Qubit processor can break encryption decoding methods in minutes, is being compared to the mythical Y2K bug. However, the Y2K event was a supposedly known date and time while the precise time the Day Qu will occur is unknown.

Interested parties may submit their responses by Nov. 6.