US, Poland to Further Strengthen Cybersecurity Cooperation

The United States and Poland will further boost their partnership in cybersecurity and emerging technologies under a memorandum of understanding signed between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Polish Ministry of Digital Affairs on Monday.

The MOU’s focus areas include increasing exchanges in cyber policies and strategies, as well as developing safe and secure artificial intelligence technologies, DHS said Thursday.

DHS entities, such as the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Science and Technology Directorate, will contribute to the MOU’s implementation. MDA units, including the Polish national research institute NASK, will also be mobilized in the cooperative agreement.

Conveying pride on signing the MOU, DHS Undersecretary for Policy Robert Silvers said: “Through our strong public–private partnerships, DHS is the key link domestically for cybersecurity and critical infrastructure, and we’re increasingly becoming that link for global partners facing similar threats.”

In March, DHS announced an agreement with the European Commission’s Directorate General for Communications, Networks, Content and Technology to collaborate on streamlining cyber incident reporting for victim organizations, particularly multinational companies.

The signing of the U.S.-Poland cybersecurity MOU coincided with Monday’s opening of the four-day Counter Ransomware Initiative Summit of nearly 70 countries, which includes 18 new members.