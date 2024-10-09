Telos Opens 12 New Sites for TSA PreCheck Enrollment Centers

Telos Corporation has opened 12 new sites for the Transportation Security Administration PreCheck program, which allows enrolled travelers expedited screening through airport security.

The new enrollment centers in California, Florida, Illinois, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and West Virginia started offering enrollment services on Monday, the company said.

The new centers highlight ongoing efforts by Telos to expand its national TSA PreCheck enrollment footprint. To date, the company operates 137 enrollment sites in 28 states across the United States.

Telos noted that the expansion program will continue to support its objective of providing consumers with increased convenience by establishing additional locations and operating at extended hours.

“Telos is proud to bring TSA PreCheck to your neighborhood for an easy, convenient enrollment experience,” Telos CEO and Chairman John Wood said.

Enrolled TSA PreCheck travelers can get through the airport security checkpoint in less than 10 minutes and without removing their shoes, belts and light jackets.

