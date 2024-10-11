USSF Says Boeing-Built X-37B to Perform Aerobraking Maneuvers

The U.S. Space Force and Boeing will work together to enable the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle to perform a series of aerobraking maneuvers to alter its orbit around Earth while using minimal fuel.

The Space Force said Thursday the Boeing-built X-37B spacecraft will execute a series of passes using the drag of Earth’s atmosphere to change orbits and safely dispose of its service module in compliance with space debris mitigation standards.

“This novel and efficient series of maneuvers demonstrates the Space Force’s commitment to achieving groundbreaking innovation as it conducts national security missions in space,” said Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall.

Once aerobraking is complete, the spacecraft will resume efforts to meet its test and experimentation objectives.

“This first of a kind maneuver from the X-37B is an incredibly important milestone for the United States Space Force as we seek to expand our aptitude and ability to perform in this challenging domain,” said Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman.

