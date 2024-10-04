Siemens Government Technologies Elevates Aaron Johns to VP of Digital Solutions

Siemens Government Technologies has elevated Aaron Johns to the company’s vice president of digital solutions.

In his new role, Johns will leverage more than 27 years of digital transformation experience to oversee software and hardware hardware efforts within the Siemens Digital Industries Xcelerator arsenal.

John Ustica , president and CEO of SGT, said, “Aaron possesses a unique ability to effectively bridge complex technologies with easily translatable concepts and real-world challenges for our customers.”

Since joining SGT in 2020, Johns has overseen various software-powered modernization projects for U.S. military clients. Prior to being appointed VP of digital solutions, he served as the director of technical strategy and pre-sales for the unit.

“Recognized for both his technical insights and hands-on approach to digital transformation initiatives for our customers, Aaron will be a tremendous addition to our executive leadership team,” Ustica, a multiple-time Wash100 Award winner, added.

Johns also served as the U.S. Navy technical account manager for Siemens Digital Industries Software. In this position, he targeted Department of Defense’s organic industrial base business and worked to strengthen the supply chain while utilizing engineering, simulation and manufacturing technologies.