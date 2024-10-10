Interior Department Names Jane Cys Zentmyer as OIG’s CTO

Jane Cys Zentmyer, the former director and chief enterprise architect at the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General, or OIG, has been appointed as the chief technology officer of the Department of the Interior’s OIG. Zentmyer announced her appointment in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

According to the Interior Department’s CTO recruitment notice earlier published in the website usajobs.gov, the position’s major duties include serving as a senior OIG adviser on organizational strategies for systems technology and infrastructure modernization. The role also calls for extending technical expertise to the assistant inspector general for management.

Before her six-year stint at HHS, Zentmyer worked in the private sector, which included serving as content strategist for digital services provider DMI and as senior communications specialist, web content strategist at information technology company NCI.

Her previous private sector experience also included writing for American Medical News, the American Hospital Association and the Illinois State Medical Society.

A B.S. Journalism graduate from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Zentmyer holds a master of arts in public affairs reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield.