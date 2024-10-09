Inside FEMA: DHS’ Disaster Relief Agency

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has a broad range of responsibilities guided by 12 key priorities . One of these focus areas is to “ready the nation to respond to and recover from disasters and combat the climate crisis,” and the Federal Emergency Management Agency is a major player in driving this mission forward.

What Is FEMA?

FEMA was established by President Carter in April 1979 and made responsible for both emergency management and civil defense through an Executive Order signed in July of the same year. In 1988, the breadth of FEMA’s responsibilities was widened by the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act. Referred to as the Stafford Act , this legislation put in place the current statutory framework for disaster response and recovery under presidential disaster declarations. FEMA was made an agency of DHS in 2003 following its creation under the 2002 Homeland Security Act.

Today’s FEMA’s mission is to help people “before, during and after disasters.” It has four core values — compassion, integrity, fairness and respect — that guide its emergency response work . Informed by these values is its 2022-2026 Strategic Plan , which is built around three main objectives:

Instill equity as a foundation of emergency management

Lead whole of community in climate resilience

Promote and sustain a ready FEMA and prepared nation

Who Leads FEMA?

FEMA is currently led by Administrator Deanne Criswell , who was confirmed by the Senate to serve in the role in April 2021. Criswell is a seasoned government leader, who has spent three decades in various public sector positions. Prior to assuming her current position, she was commissioner of the New York City Emergency Management Department, a role in which she led the city’s COVID-19 response.

During an earlier stint at FEMA, she headed one of the agency’s National Incident Management Assistant Assistance Teams and served as a federal coordinating officer over a period of nearly six years. Prior to joining FEMA, she spent over two decades in the Colorado Air National Guard.

What Does FEMA Do?

FEMA’s mission covers support for before, during and after disasters. During times of safety, the agency engages with individuals and communities and provides training, education and planning services to ensure they are equipped to respond to any future emergencies. Through its Ready campaign , the agency works to educate the public on ways to stay safe during hurricanes and other types of severe weather, power outages, flooding and more. The Ready website also offers information on how people can plan ahead and build emergency kits at a low cost.

When disaster strikes, FEMA is responsible for coordinating the responses of the federal, state and local governments as well as that of Tribal Nations and U.S. territories. Assistance options are dependent on two classifications: major disaster declarations and emergency declarations. The former covers “any event that has caused damage beyond the combined response capabilities of state and local governments,” while the latter includes “any occasion or instance when federal assistance is needed to supplement emergency services provided by state and local or Indian tribal governments.”

After disasters occur, FEMA collaborates with state, local, tribal and territorial governments as they deliver recovery resources to their communities. To manage these activities, the agency developed the National Disaster Recovery Framework , which includes:

Eight principles that inform recovery capability development and support

A coordinating structure to drive communication across all stakeholders

Roles and responsibilities for coordinators and other stakeholders

An overview of the rebuilding process

FEMA’s Budget

FEMA’s budget request for fiscal year 2025 is valued at $33.1 billion, a $2.5 billion increase from FY24. It is divided into five areas with specific funding amounts:

Operations and support: $1.6 billion

Procurement, construction and improvements: $110.3 million

Federal assistance: $3.5 billion

Disaster relief fund: $22.7 billion

National Flood Insurance Program: $7.5 billion

What Kind of Disasters Does FEMA cover?

The Stafford Act includes a list of events classified as emergencies, including:

Drought and prolonged periods of intense heat

Severe storms, such as hurricanes, tornadoes, winter storms and more

Wildfires

Earthquakes

Flooding

Shoreline erosion

High water levels

Storm surges

In recent years, the “increase in frequency, severity and complexity” of disasters has demanded more from FEMA than ever before. According to its strategy, the agency aims to address this shift by “incorporating risks posed by future conditions and non-Stafford Act incidents into FEMA’s readiness planning,” which can help determine what capabilities are needed to meet new and emerging challenges.