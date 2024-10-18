DOE Solicits Small Nuclear Reactor Proposals Under $900M Funding

The Department of Energy has issued a solicitation for project proposals on its $900 million program to deploy Generation III+ small modular reactors, or Gen III+ SMRs, across the United States.

The solicitation, which follows through on the department’s notice of intent for the program announced in June, seeks to support the private sector in installing domestic Gen III+ SMRs that promote environmental protection, benefit the community, create jobs and boost U.S. nuclear industry leadership, DOE said Wednesday.

In addition, the funding aims to promote the secure and responsible development of advanced U.S. nuclear reactor technologies and spur follow-on projects to meet the demand for reliable, affordable and clean power supporting U.S. climate goals.

The DOE funding is open in two tiers, with the first allotted $800 million for two teams composed of utility, building and other plant contractors for the first two Gen III+ SMRs. The Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations will manage the first tier, which will also potentially involve the National Nuclear Security Administration for the projects’ safeguard and security design.

A $100 million funding is available for the second tier, which will be managed by the Office of Nuclear Energy, to fill key gaps seen as hindering domestic nuclear industry growth, such as design, supplier development and site preparation.

According to the DOE’s solicitation, funding priority will be extended to proposals with the highest potential for successful deployment, development of a Gen III+ SMR orderbook and advancement of the U.S. nuclear industry’s resilience. The deadline for the submission of project proposals is Jan. 17, 2025.