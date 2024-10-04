DOJ Announces New Strategy for Combating AI-Enabled Crime

Nicole Argentieri, the principal deputy assistant attorney general for the Criminal Division within the Justice Department, delivered a keynote speech at the recent Artificial Intelligence in the Department of Justice symposium during which she announced her division’s Strategic Approach to Countering Cybercrime.

The strategic approach forms part of the division’s plan to counter criminal activities enabled by emerging technologies like AI, the DOJ said Thursday.

As part of the strategic approach, Argentieri said her division supports the United Nations Convention on Cybercrime. The convention, which addresses the need for international cooperation to combat cybercrime, was negotiated by the DOJ and interagency partners.

Also as part of the approach, Argentieri said her division will work to foster the responsible use of vulnerability testing and reporting by updating the Vulnerability Disclosure Framework of the computer crime and intellectual property section, a.k.a. CCIPS. The update to the framework also covers the need for security research into AI systems.

The symposium took place on Oct. 2 at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C., and was co-sponsored by the DOJ Criminal Division’s CCIPS.