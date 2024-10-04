DOE Awards 8 Projects for Clean Energy Cybersecurity Initiatives

The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded an estimated $23 million through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to eight projects to enhance cybersecurity in clean energy infrastructure .

The DOE said Thursday the research, development and demonstration projects aim to develop tools and technologies that protect clean energy infrastructure—including distributed energy resources, or DER, inverter-based resources and virtual power plants—from cyber threats.

The projects selected by the DOE Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response, or CESER, include:

University of Arkansas – high-speed programmable networks that secure communications in DER aggregations by reducing manual effort and response time to cyber attacks

University of Arkansas – artificial intelligence-driven cybersecurity toolkit for inverter-based resources to help operators determine cyber attacks and design mitigation strategies

Electric Power Research Institute – technical specifications to aid energy companies in selecting cybersecurity capabilities for their DER gateway products and demonstrate them in commercial products and open-source software

Georgia Tech Research Corp. – a framework that allows operators of renewable energy systems to detect and patch infected devices and back up sensitive data

MITRE – a toolkit for wind generation asset operators to quickly respond and recover from cyberattacks, allowing remote access to a device’s memory and AI analysis

Texas A&M University – enhanced monitoring capabilities and cyber-physical resilience of IBR and DER components like solar photovoltaic systems

University of Texas-Arlington – an encryption framework that secures communications between a cloud and its DER in a virtual power plant

Washington State University – advanced 5G capabilities and networking tools to enhance global visibility and management of grid-edge DER