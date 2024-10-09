DOD IG Audits Next-Gen OPIR Software Assurance Activities

The Office of Inspector General within the Department of Defense found that the Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared program management office failed to ensure a program protection plan was consistently updated to reflect the Next-Gen OPIR contractor’s progress in implementing software assurance.

An IG audit report on the space architecture development also revealed that program management officials have not provided such a plan for milestone decision authority approval since October 2020, the DOD OIG said Tuesday.

The U.S. Space Force is developing Next-Gen OPIR to replace the Space-Based Infrared System missile-warning constellation.

According to a Breaking Defense report, the first of four Next-Gen OPIR satellites is expected to be deployed into geosynchronous orbit in 2026, a year later than the initial launch schedule.

DOD Inspector General Robert Storch said software assurance is critical for the agency to ensure its systems’ integrity, security and reliability, noting that software vulnerabilities “can pose significant risks to mission success and national security.”

“By implementing thorough software assurance practices, the DoD can reduce the likelihood of cyberattacks, system failures, and compromised data, ultimately protecting critical assets, enhancing operational effectiveness, and safeguarding military missions,” he explained.

To resolve the identified issues, the IG recommended that the Next-Gen OPIR program manager ensure regular updates to the program protection plan to accurately reflect the program management office and contractor’s progress in implementing software assurance activities.

It also recommended that the under secretary of defense for research and engineering revise DOD guidance to include a process for identifying risks associated with software assurance activities and tracking the acceptance of any risk left unmitigated.