HHS Strategic Plan for AI Coming Soon

Over a third of the government’s use cases for artificial intelligence are under the purview of the Department of Health and Human Services, according to Micky Tripathi, acting chief AI officer for the agency. In order to govern and organize this enormous AI push, HHS will publish a strategic plan to guide its AI activities in January, FedScoop reports.

AI is broadly applicable throughout HHS, with functionality across the “entire breadth of what the department covers,” said Tripathi at an NVIDIA event last week. But the strategic plan will give serious consideration to “guardrails” as well.

Goals of the HHS AI Strategic Plan

Per Tripathy, the forthcoming AI strategic plan “looks across the department as we think about the healthcare sector generally, so it’s both externally focused as well as internal saying: Where do we see from just a general public policy perspective the needs of the industry and all of those domains across that entire value chain … what role does the federal government play in each of those areas? What potential roles does AI play in each of those areas?”

Tripathy said the guide both attempts to break down obstacles to innovation as well as erect boundaries and limitations that ultimately serve to encourage technological advancements rather than stymie them.

Those who will be impacted by the strategy should look for it to address areas such as medical research and discovery, healthcare delivery, medical product safety management, preclinical practice and much more.