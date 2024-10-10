CHIPS for America Advisory Board Gets New Leadership

Scott DeBoer and Mark Papermaster have been respectively appointed chair and vice chair of CHIPS for America’s Industrial Advisory Committee .

The National Institute of Standards and Technology said Wednesday the new appointments come on the heels of the addition of five new members and the return of five others to a second term with the IAC.

Scott DeBoer, the executive vice president of technology and products at Micron Technology , was elevated from his previous vice chair role, where he oversaw the company’s global technology development and engineering efforts. He succeeds Mike Splinter who has served as chair since 2022.

DeBoer has been with Micron for almost 30 years having joined the company in 1995 as a process technology engineer. He also served in various leadership roles including vice president of process research and development. He also serves as site leader for Micron’s Boise area facilities.