Navy Secretary Addresses Small Business Leaders During SF Event

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro , a Wash100 Award winner, attended a gathering of small business leaders held at the San Francisco SBA Business Office during San Francisco Fleet Week.

The U.S. Navy said Thursday Del Toro emphasized the significance of small businesses in supporting the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps during his talk at the event titled “Breaking Barriers: A Department of the Navy & SBA Partnership for Small Business Success,” attended by representatives from the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, regional APEX Accelerators, the National Defense Industrial Association and other key stakeholders.

The Navy secretary noted that $526 million worth of contracts have been awarded to small businesses in the San Francisco area, mentioning Pleasanton-based Atomic’s $2.89 million contract for advanced tactical atomic clocks and the $451,000 contract secured by Arize AI of Berkeley for an artificial intelligence/machine learning technology to enhance underwater threat detection.

Secretary Del Toro said, “From my vantage point as Secretary of the Navy, a healthy, diverse industrial base made up of companies of all sizes – founded by American entrepreneurs from all walks of life – is absolutely crucial to the success of our Navy and our Marine Corps.”

The secretary participated in a roundtable discussion with entrepreneurs and industry leaders where they discussed possible collaborations and the needs of small businesses in the defense sector. Del Toro also encouraged them to ask for support in navigating the federal procurement process from the Office of Small Business Programs.