Army Unveils Generative AI Pilot Program

The U.S. Army has introduced a pilot program that seeks to explore generative artificial intelligence and its potential applications in supporting the military branch’s acquisition activities.

The Army said Tuesday the program will use LIGER, a generative AI tool that delivers tailored responses and improves the efficiency of information retrieval and analysis.

“By utilizing LIGER, we aim to streamline our acquisition processes while enhancing the accuracy of information,” said Jennifer Swanson, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for data, engineering and software.

“The ability to query curated document sets for generating new content, along with providing citations, will ensure that our outputs are not only accurate but also easily fact-checked,” she added.

In September, LMI launched the LIGER platform to help federal agencies streamline government operations and provide them with actionable insights and recommendations to address complex challenges.

Generative AI Pilot Program’s Objectives

The pilot program aims to streamline access to critical data relevant to acquisition activities using LIGER, facilitate collaboration to promote sharing of best practices and insights regarding AI integration and improve accuracy by ensuring the verifiability and integrity of generated content.

The initiative includes the use of customizable user-access controls to safeguard “need to know” information and will focus on identifying erroneous outputs or “hallucinations” to strengthen the reliability of AI-generated content.