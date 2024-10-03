AWS, Deloitte, Microsoft & NVIDIA Back Establishment of Cancer AI Alliance

Amazon Web Services, Deloitte, Microsoft and NVIDIA have provided over $40 million in funding to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Fred Hutch Cancer Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center and Whiting School of Engineering at Johns Hopkins University to support the establishment of the Cancer AI Alliance, or CAIA.

Fred Hutch Cancer Center said Wednesday that CAIA aims to function as a collaboration hub that will deliver insights in cancer biology and treatment resistance and identify new therapeutic targets by securely applying AI to process data generated during routine cancer care.

The goal is for CAIA to be operational by the end of 2024 and deliver its initial insights by the end of 2025. The alliance is launching with one enabling partner, four foundational partners and four inaugural cancer center members.

CAIA’s formation was spearheaded by Fred Hutch Cancer Center, which will also serve as its coordinating center.

Commenting on the support for CAIA, AWS Vice President of Worldwide Public Sector and 2024 Wash100 award winner Dave Levy said, “Together, we will accelerate innovation in cancer discovery and treatments, deploy generative artificial intelligence at scale, and leverage the power, agility, and security of cloud computing to revolutionize health and patient outcomes.”

