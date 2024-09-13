White House Outlines Steps to Advance US Leadership in AI

The White House has announced several initiatives to promote public-private sector collaboration and maintain U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence.

The White House said Thursday initiatives include the launch of an interagency Task Force on AI Datacenter Infrastructure to streamline coordination on policies in alignment with national security, economic and environmental goals and effort to scale up technical support to federal, state and local agencies responsible for data center permitting.

Other AI-related actions announced are the Department of Energy’s move to establish an AI data center engagement team and share with data center developers resources on repurposing closed coal sites.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will help accelerate the establishment of eligible AI data centers through the identification of nationwide permits.

The White House on Thursday convened industry leaders and government officials for a roundtable to discuss steps to ensure that the country maintains its edge in AI technology.