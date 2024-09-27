VA Makes Tele-Emergency Care Available to Veterans Nationwide

Tele-emergency care is now available nationwide to veterans enrolled in VA healthcare.

Tele-EC is a component of VA Health Connect, a phone service that veterans can contact when they need to speak to a clinical triage nurse regarding a medical situation they are experiencing, the Department of Veterans Affairs said Thursday.

When clinically appropriate, the triage nurse will connect a caller to a Tele-EC provider, who will then evaluate the caller and recommend next steps, including treatment or in-person care if necessary.

“Sometimes, you’re not sure whether what you’re experiencing is a minor emergency or not — and tele-emergency care can help you resolve those questions,” VA Undersecretary for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal said regarding the service, which underwent a pilot program in recent months.

“Veterans can get immediate, virtual triage with a VA medical provider who has direct access to their medical records. This avoids having to potentially drive to the nearest emergency department and wait to be evaluated, if appropriate,” Elnahal explained.

Tele-EC is also accessible via the VA Health Chat app.