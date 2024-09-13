Vahid Majidi Resigning as SRNL Director

Vahid Majidi has announced his intention to step down as the director of Savannah River National Laboratory.

Majidi’s resignation goes into effect in January 2025 but the official will stay on until a new director is selected, SRNL said Thursday.

“My decision to step down has not come lightly but I know instinctively that now is the right time for new leadership to take SRNL to another level,” Majidi, who has led the national laboratory since 2018, said regarding his upcoming departure.

In 2021, the SRNL director headed the establishment of Battelle Savannah River Alliance, of which he has served as president. BSRA has since handled the management and operation of SRNL as an independent national laboratory.

“With the establishment of Battelle Savannah River Alliance, I pledged to serve a three-year term and ensure a methodical transition to new leadership. I feel SRNL is positioned for successful further expansion and now is the time for me to announce my departure from SRNL and BSRA,” Majidi explained.

BSRA is working with SRNL to identify candidates who can succeed Majidi.

Regarding his work at the national laboratory, the outgoing director said, “Working together as one team, we succeeded in establishing SRNL’s independence – a monumental effort – and today I am proud to say we have a better laboratory in almost every aspect.”