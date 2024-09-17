Air Force Activates Provisional Integrated Capabilities Command

The newly created Integrated Capabilities Command within the U.S. Air Force will begin leading key modernization efforts following its activation.

The ICC, which operates in a provisional status, is expected to reach final operational capability as a new institutional command in 2025, the Air Force said Monday.

It will be responsible for testing competitive operational concepts and aligning capability development efforts to prioritize system-of-systems mission outcomes over functional solutions; developing alternative force structures with variable trade-offs and risks to support funding decisions; generating requirements to outpace threats and integrate across missions; and providing a unified demand signal for science, technology, experimentation and industry.

The ICC will establish detachments co-located with current Air Force operational centers of excellence and employ modernization and sustainment subject matter experts focused on mission integration and operational concept definition, integrated capability development, and force analysis and planning.

“Given the dynamic and challenging threat environment we face today, we know our current processes are not competitive enough,” said Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, a 2024 Wash100 recipient. “This organization is a key part of the competitive ecosystem we are creating to reoptimize for Great Power Competition. With other DAF organizations, ICC will ensure the Air Force keeps pace with our pacing challenge, China, and acute threat, Russia.”