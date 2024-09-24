US, United Arab Emirates to Partner on AI

The U.S. and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to strengthen cooperation on artificial intelligence and related technologies and signaled their commitment to developing a government-to-government memorandum of understanding on AI between the two countries.

The White House said Monday the U.S. and UAE will promote acceptance of international AI frameworks, standards and principles to ensure the responsible development and use of AI tools, align regulatory AI frameworks and rules to protect national security interests and foster ethical AI research and development efforts.

The two countries will also deepen cooperation in AI protection and cybersecurity, promote talent development and exchange and support the use of AI for sustainable development in developing countries, meet the energy demands of AI technologies with clean energy sources and facilitate bilateral investment to gain opportunities for developing a secure AI infrastructure.

Jake Sullivan, U.S. assistant to the president for national security affairs, announced the collaboration on AI with Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE’s national security adviser.