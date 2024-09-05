Telos Adds Eight New TSA PreCheck Enrollment Centers

Telos Corporation has opened eight new enrollment centers across the United States for the Transportation Security Administration PreCheck program.

The TSA enrollment sites, which started operating on Monday, are at Office Depot locations in Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Tennessee, Telos said.

With the facilities’ opening, a total of 99 TSA PreCheck enrollment locations are now serving travelers, the company added, noting that the new centers reflect ongoing efforts to expand the program’s nationwide reach.

According to Telos Chairman and CEO John Wood, the centers will deliver a convenient TSA PreCheck enrollment experience to the public.

“Telos has long been a trusted security partner to government agencies and highly regulated businesses,” he stressed.

Travelers using the service will enjoy a hassle-free experience as they get to wear their shoes, belts and light jackets during security screening, leading to a waiting time of less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints, Telos noted.

Customer convenience will be further enhanced as more locations will be launched within 2024, with the centers implementing extended operating hours for enrollment and renewals, the company added.