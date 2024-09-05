TechnoMile Featured in Latest Forrester Contract Lifecycle Management Report

TechnoMile , a cloud technology company, is among 27 notable vendors featured in the new Forrester Contract Lifecycle Management—or CLM—Platforms Landscape report.

Forrester’s 2024 Q3 report aims to inform technology executives and procurement, legal and risk professionals of the value they can expect from a CLM platform vendor based on size and market focus, TechnoMile told ExecutiveGov Thursday.

Kevin Brancato , senior vice president of product strategy at TechnoMile, said, “It’s very exciting to see a top research and advisory firm, like Forrester, recognize TechnoMile as a notable vendor in the CLM platform market.”

“Our inclusion in this report and the acknowledgment from Forrester speak to our commitment to empowering federal contractors to modernize their operations,” Brancato added.

Forrester describes CLM platforms as applications able to be utilized for buy-side contracts, sell-side contracts and legal operations. The research company also defines CLM platforms as “technology that automates contract digitization, creation, negotiation, execution and governance.”

TechnoMile’s Contracts Suite aims to harness artificial intelligence to modernize the management of prime contracts, subcontracts and other commercial agreements on one joint cloud platform. The company offers a vertical-specific enterprise CLM platform meant to help aerospace and defense, GovCon and different types of companies doing business with the federal government.

“With the ability to swiftly deploy an AI-enabled CLM platform built for the unique requirements of doing business with the U.S. government, TechnoMile’s customers can be certain they are not only bolstering their ability to manage compliance, mitigate risk and work efficiently, but also best positioning their organizations to accelerate innovation and growth,” Brancato stated.

TechnoMile’s self-reported broad use cases of contract compliance, obligations management and contract repository and search are reportedly the top reasons customers have used the company’s CLM services.