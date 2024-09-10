State Department Seeks to Expand Global Semicon Ecosystem via Partnership With India

The U.S. Department of State intends to partner with the India Semiconductor Mission with the aim of exploring opportunities through which the global semiconductor ecosystem can grow and be diversified.

The State Department said Monday that under the initial phase of the partnership, the India Semiconductor Mission will steer a comprehensive assessment of the South Asian country’s semiconductor ecosystem and regulatory framework and the needs of its workforce and infrastructure.

Future joint initiatives will be based on the outcomes of the assessment, which the State Department expects to be joined by various stakeholders from India, including government, private sector and educational organizations.

The partnership will be carried out under the International Technology Security and Innovation Fund. Established by the CHIPS Act of 2022, the ITSI Fund provides the State Department with $500 million for the development and adoption of various initiatives with U.S. allies and partners.

